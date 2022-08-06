Liger song Aafat: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday show a glimpse of their chemistry

Mumbai: The new song from Puri Jagannadh’s upcoming film Liger is out. Titled Aafat, the soothing foot-tapping number shows Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday getting romantic amid a picturesque setting of a beach.

The number is about “pure love, affection and madness.” Be it Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya’s sizzling chemistry or the peppy beats, the track has ticked all the boxes. Tanishk Bagchi and Zahrah Khan have lent their voices. The music composition is by Tanishk Bagchi. The lyrics are penned by Rashmi Virag. Along with the song announcement, Dharma Production wrote, “The new vibe of the season looks a lot like Aafat.”

The songs that were previously released from Liger became quite a rage among avid music lovers.

Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger, one of the much-awaited pan-India films is releasing August 25.

In the upcoming sports, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen playing a Kickboxer with a speech defect. Ananya Panday plays the female lead while Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy play prominent roles in Liger. Mike Tyson is playing a cameo role in Liger. In association with Puri connects, the film is being produced jointly by Karan Johar’s production house Dharma Productions.