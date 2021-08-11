Lift Up Your Mood With Delicious Chicken Lasagna

New Delhi: Chicken Lasagna Recipe is a rich dish of alternate layers of thin sheets of pasta with juicy and flavour-packed chicken in tomato salsa sauce and topped with cheese, baked to perfection.

Ingredients

For chicken filling

300 grams Boneless chicken

1 tablespoon Black pepper powder

1-1/2 teaspoon Paprika powder

1 Lemon juice

Salt, to taste

For the lasagna

10 Lasagna sheets, ones that need no pre-cooking

1 cup Mozzarella cheese, shredded

Parmesan cheese

1 cup Tomato Basil Pasta Sauce

1/2 cup parsley leaves, chopped

How to make Chicken Lasagna Recipe