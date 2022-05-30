Lifestyle Announces Launch Of Miss Raja Season 2 Contest To Celebrate Raja Parba In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Lifestyle, India’s leading fashion destination, announces its second season of Lifestyle Miss Raja in Bhubaneswar, to celebrate the occasion of Raja Parba.

The #LifestyleMissRaja2022 contest aims to showcase the passion and unique fashion sensibilities of the city’s young women. The three-day festival in Odisha, which is a celebration of womanhood, will be commemorated by Lifestyle through its 2nd season of Miss Raja Parba contest.

Popular Ollywood actress Bhoomika Dash announced the contest on 27th May on her social media. #LifestyleMissRaja2022 welcomes young women from Bhubaneshwar to participate in the contest by uploading their most stylist picture on Instagram using the hashtag and tagging @LifestyleStores.

The entries would be evaluated basis the stylish look created, and the number of likes garnered on the post.10 pre-finalists will be announced on the 9th of June and invited for a stylish makeover in Lifestyle’s newest trends by an industry expert and photographed professionally. These images will be further posted by the pre-finalists on their Instagram page for a voting round. The contest will culminate on the 15th of June with the announcement of the winner with the highest votes.

The grand finale will be conducted at the Lifestyle store in Esplanade One Mall and will have none other than the popular actress Bhoomika Dash announce the Lifestyle Miss Parba of 2022 and hand over voucher worth Rs. 50,000. The contest is being aggressively promoted through different online and offline avenues. All the young fashionistas of Bhubaneswar who aspire to be successful models, #LifestyleMissRaja2022 provides a perfect platform to be recognized for one’s great fashion sense.

Announcing the contest, celebrity Bhoomika Dash said, “I feel glad to be associated with Lifestyle for the 2nd season of #LifestlyeMissRaja2022 contest. This is a great way for the brand to connect with the young women of Bhubaneshwar. Lifestyle is best known for its latest and trendy fashion collection across all categories with an affordable price range. Do visit the Lifestyle store at Esplanade mall for your Raja Parba shopping!”

Rohini Haldea, Assistant Vice President – Marketing, Lifestyle said, “Celebrating the Raja Parba Fest in Bhubaneshwar has been a great experience for us. The passion and enthusiasm of the participants truly fuel the energy of the contest. Lifestyle, with its trendy festive collection and #LifestyleMissRaja2022, proudly celebrates the festival with the young women of Bhubaneshwar as a true ode to womanhood.”

Lifestyle offers a great range of ethnic wear with vibrant colours and modern silhouettes that perfectly capture the vibe of the festive season. The prices only add to the delight with Kurtas starting at Rs. 599/-, stylish tunics at Rs. 999/- and kurta sets from Rs. 1,999 only. The collection can be shopped at any Lifestyle store in Odisha.