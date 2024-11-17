Globally renowned Climate Activist, Licypriya Kangujam addressed today at the crucial G20 Summit 2024 Brazil at Rio de Janeiro. She urged the international community to condemn the genocide of Meiteis and the barbarian act of Kuki Narco Terrorists and to bring peace in Manipur.

The Government of Brazil invited Licypriya to address at the G20 Summit this year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other world leaders including US President Joe Biden are attending the G20 Summit. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived in Rio de Janeiro yesterday.

During her speech at the G20 Talk, Licypriya briefed about the Jiribam incident where a Meitei family of 6 women including 3 minor girl children were kidnapped, raped, and brutally murdered by Kuki Narco Terrorists and other 2 men were burnt alive. She also shouted the slogan “Justice for Meitei”, and “Justice for Manipur” on the G20 platform.

Licypriya further said that This is against international law, and this is against the principles of the United Nations. The International Community must speak out against such atrocities to stop the ethnic cleansing of Meiteis in India.

Licypriya also describes the conflict in Manipur as “The New Climate War” between the two communities who love nature and the one who hate nature. He urged world leaders to adopt deforestation as an international crime at the G20 Summit.

She discussed Timor-Leste’s rising global concerns regarding fighting the global climate crisis, which is leading to food insecurity, hunger, and poverty. Rising sea levels threaten not only the lives of the people but also their rich culture and heritage. She further added that rich nations must pay for the loss and damage caused by the climate crisis to the global south.

Later, she met Brazil’s President Lula da Silva and handed over the “G20 Youth Demands on Loss & Damage Funds,” a Global Youth Statement on behalf of the millions of children and young people who are already victims of climate change. This document was drafted by thousands of young people from 196 countries.

President Lula assured Licypriya that he will discuss the document with the G20 Leaders on Monday for adoption.

She also slammed the world leaders stating that “we are living in a world which feeds war, not the children. Instead of spending billions of dollars in wars, if we spend it on ending hunger, giving education, and fighting climate change then what a wonderful earth our planet would be. This is very shameful. This is not fair.”