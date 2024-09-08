Imphal: Globally renowned Indian Climate & Environmental Activist Licypriya Kangujam will table the Universal Friendship Organization (UFO), the mission of a vegan world by observing “International Non – Butchers Day” or “Vegan Day” on May 14 every year at the United Nations.

The day will mark the importance of being a vegan and not harming animals for human food by showing love and respect to every life that exists on our planet. This idea was first proposed by the late founder and president of UFO, RK Manisana. UFO is the oldest civil society organization in Manipur, established in 1936 AD.

Licypriya proposes that his birthday be celebrated yearly as “International Non–Butchers Day” or “Vegan Day” throughout the world with an official declaration by the UN through the Government of East Timor. Licypriya’s step will help to achieve the dream of a UFO by tabling the proposal at the UN this year.

Licypriya will be travelling to East Timor from September 14 – 26 on the official invitation of President Dr Jose Ramos Horta and she will discuss the present crisis in Manipur to bring a solution and also will send the recommendation of the UFO proposal to the UN General Assembly.

It can be noted that Licypriya is currently working as the Special Envoy for the President of East Timor. Under her power, she took part in various important decision-making processes of the world despite her young age.

Licypriya currently keeps good relationships with over 60 Prime Ministers and Presidents of various countries, especially with the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in fighting various global issues including climate change. She occupies a prominent place for Manipur & India in the World.