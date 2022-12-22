LIC Agent’s Murder: Father-Son Duo Surrender Before Police

Nayagarh: A father-son duo surrendered at Bahadajhola Police Outpost under Nuagaon Police Station in Nayagarh district on Thursday in connection with the murder of a LIC Agent.

The accused have been identified as Dipu and his father.

According to reports, Dipu and his wife Sunita were running a business in Cuttack when they met the LIC Agent Shailendra Jena. Later a love affair developed between Shailendra and Sunita.

After being aware of their relationship, Dipu took his wife Sunita and came to Mahipur in Nayagarh.

However, Sunita called Shailendra to come to Mahipur. Irked over the matter Dipu killed him and burnt his body.

Later, Dipu and his father went absconding. Nuagaon Police arrested Sunita and forwarded her to court. Now, Dipu and his father surrendered before the police.