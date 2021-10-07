LIC Agent Held For Swindling Rs 1.18 Cr

Bhubaneswar: Economic Offences Wing (EOW), of Odisha Crime Branch, has arrested LIC agent of Puri for swindling money to the tune of over Rs 1.18 crore.

Acting on the complaint, a case was registered against accused Kabiraj Behera, a resident of Jhadakata under Kanasa PS, under Sections 420/467468/471/120-B of IPC. He has been reportedly forwarded to the court of SDJM, Khurda.

The instant case has been registered on the basis of a complaint of the authorized officer of LIC of India, Khurda Branch on the allegation of fraudulent death claims perpetrated by present accused/ LIC Agent Kabiraj Behera in conspiracy with nominees of deceased persons.

Investigation of the case revealed that accused Kabiraj has been working as LIC agent since year-2003. During the year 2013 to 2019, the accused had fraudulently managed to get/take 23 numbers of LIC policies in the names of four dead persons, falsely showing them as alive.

After about 3 to 5 years of taking those policies, he contrived to manufacture fake death certificates in the names of insured persons. By using those fake death certificates as genuine, accused Kabiraj applied for death claims in favour of the nominees in the LIC Branch Office, Khurda and attempted to avail the financial benefits/death cLaims against those 23 policies.

It has been ascertained that the insurance policies were taken subsequent to the actual death of insured persons but the premium was being paid regularly.

Knowingly, in all the policies the sum assured was kept less than Rs 10 lakhs, which comes well within the financial power to settle the death benefits by the Branch manager, without referring to the Divisional Office. It has been ascertained that the total amount of claims raised by the nominees of 23 policies through the present accused was more than Rs 1.81 crores, and against five policies, the LIC of India had released payments.

During the investigation, the house of the accused, Kabiraj Behera was searched and many incriminating documents pertaining to the above death claims like Voter Identity Cards, ATM Cards, Bank Pass Books, Cheque Books, Adhaar Cards of the claimant nominees and correspondences made by LIC with those nominees have been seized.

So also some papers containing the purported full signatures of the Ghost Policy Holders have also been seized from the possession of the accused Agent, Kabiraj Behera.

The roles of nominees/applicants of the 23 policies and the LIC officials if any, are under investigation. Further, it is under verification whether the accused Agent, Kabiraj Behera has done any more such cases fraudulently, as per the EOW.