LG Unveils Ultra Tab Rugged Tablet With 2k Screen And Sd 680 Soc

By Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: LG has announced a mid-range tablet computer Ultra Tab running the Android 12 operating system. The tablet comes with a 10.35-inch display, a Snapdragon SoC and a large battery that could easily last for a day. Keep reading to know more about the LG Ultra Tab specifications and price.

Pricing and Availability:

The LG Ultra Tab comes in Charcoal Grey colour and is priced at KRW 426,000 (US$ 326 / Rs. 26,025 approx.). The tablet is already on sale in South Korea and is expected to make a global debut later this year.

LG ULTRA TAB SPECIFICATIONS:

  • 10.35″ 2K (2000 x 1200 pixels) WUXGA+ IPS display
  • Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
  • 4GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, expandable via microSD card
  • Android 12t
  • 8MP autofocus rear camera
  • 5MP fixed focus front-facing camera
  • Quad Speakers (1W X 4), 3.5mm audio jack
  • Dimensions: 247.6 x 157.3 x 7.1 mm Weight: 458g
  • Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C
  • 7,040mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging, QC 3.0

