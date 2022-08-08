LG Unveils Ultra Tab Rugged Tablet With 2k Screen And Sd 680 Soc

New Delhi: LG has announced a mid-range tablet computer Ultra Tab running the Android 12 operating system. The tablet comes with a 10.35-inch display, a Snapdragon SoC and a large battery that could easily last for a day. Keep reading to know more about the LG Ultra Tab specifications and price.

Pricing and Availability:

The LG Ultra Tab comes in Charcoal Grey colour and is priced at KRW 426,000 (US$ 326 / Rs. 26,025 approx.). The tablet is already on sale in South Korea and is expected to make a global debut later this year.

LG ULTRA TAB SPECIFICATIONS: