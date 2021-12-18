LG Unveils Monitors For Global Market: Details Here

New Delhi: The South Korean tech giant, LG has unveiled two latest UltraFine TM OLED Pro monitors for the global market. The latest monitors include 32- and 27-inch OLED Pro models that boast 4K UHD resolution (3,840 x 2,160) screens with a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and 99 percent coverage.

The company claimed that the new UltraFine OLED Pro monitors deliver sheer visual precision with stunning self-lit picture quality and reliable calibration. The incredible accuracy, wide colour gamut, and ability to faithfully reproduce both HDR and SDR content make these premium display solutions ideal for professional users working in the film and digital media industries,” said Seo Young-jae, Senior Vice President and Head of the IT Business Unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company.

Reportedly, both displays offer independent pixel control for colour fidelity and contrast. These UltraFine monitors are free of the distracting halo effect or blooming, common on many LCD displays.