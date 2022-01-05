LG Unveils Its Largest And Smallest OLED TVs: Details Here 

New Delhi: LG has unveiled its latest range of OLED TV models. This includes LG’s Largest 97-Inch OLED TV To the Smallest 42-Inch OLED TV. LG’s New OLED TV Models Are Equipped with the Company’s A9 Processor, Which Has Been Claimed to Deliver Improved Performance. It also feature the company’s “Evo” panel on both the newly launched LG G2 OLED and LG C2 OLED TV series, promising improved brightness and thermal management.

The South Korean company has announced new G2 OLED and C2 models as part of LG’s 2022 OLED TV lineup. The LG G2 OLED TV model will be available in the G-series’ large 97-inch OLED option, the latter being sold in a new 42-inch model that is smaller than LG’s smallest 48-inch OLED TV model today. According to LG, both the G-series and C-series have thinner bezels than the older G1OLED and C1OLED TV models.

The company also announced a new set of Mini-LED QNED TVs that offer better contrast than their LCD range while offering better brightness than traditional LED displays. According to the company, QNED 90 and above models are 100% certified for color consistency and feature LG’s Precision Dimming technology.

The company also revealed that the 2022 OLED lineup will feature panels certified by TÜV Rheinland and Underwriters Laboratories for non-flickering and glare-free operation, respectively. Volume.