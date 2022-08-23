LG Ultra PC 14-Inch, 16-Inch Laptops With AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Processors Launched

New Delhi: LG has launched its 14-inch and 16-inch Ultra PC laptops in Europe final week. These laptops are powered by AMD Ryzen 5000 collection processors paired with as much as 16GB of RAM and as much as 1TB of SSD storage.

LG Ultra PC 16U70Q, LG Ultra PC 14U70Q price, availability

The LG Ultra PC 16U70Q is available in Germany for a starting price of EUR 949 (roughly Rs. 76,000) for the AMD Ryzen 3 5300U model. Meanwhile, the LG Ultra PC 14U70Q’s pricing begins at EUR 1,049 (roughly Rs. 84,000) for the AMD Ryzen 5 5625U variant.

Specification

Talking about the specification of the LG Ultra PCs, both the LG laptops boast similar specifications. The LG Ultra PC 16U70Q and LG Ultra PC 14U70Q sport 16-inch and 14-inch anti-glare IPS display with a WUXGA (1,920×1,200 pixels) resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. They feature AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors coupled with integrated AMD Radeon Vega graphics. They offer up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 1TB of M.2 SSD storage.

These LG laptops are equipped with a 72Wh battery that is claimed to provide up to 21 hours of video playtime. They feature 1.5W dual speakers powered by DTS:X Ultra technology. The LG Ultra PC 16U70Q and LG Ultra PC 14U70Q also sport an HD webcam.

The LG Ultra PC series includes security features like face log-in, fingerprint sensor, and a slim Kensington lock. They can also recognise when you are not looking at your screen or when a stranger looks at your screen to automatically blur the display. These laptops are said to also show a privacy alert if they detect someone looking over your shoulder.

The LG Ultra PC 16U70Q measures 356.3×248.6×16.3mm and weighs around 1.6kg. On the other hand, the LG Ultra PC 14U70Q is 313.9×220.45×16.3mm in dimensions and weighs about 1.2kg. In terms of connectivity, they feature USB Type-C, standard HDMI, and USB Type-A ports as well as a micro SD slot. These laptops also come with Bluetooth v5.1 and Intel Wi-Fi 6 technology.