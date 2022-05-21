Odisha CM
Let’s recognise and celebrate diverse cultures & traditions in society: Odisha CM

By Haraprasad Das
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today called for celebration of the diverse cultures and traditions in society for building a cohesive world.

World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development is observed globally on 21 May every year. The day aims to celebrate the richness of the world’s cultures and highlight the significance of its diversity as an agent of inclusion and positive change for achieving peace and sustainable development.

