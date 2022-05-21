Let’s recognise and celebrate diverse cultures & traditions in society: Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today called for celebration of the diverse cultures and traditions in society for building a cohesive world.

On World Day for #CulturalDiversity for Dialogue and Development, let's recognise and celebrate diverse cultures & traditions in society. Accepting diversity & fostering mutual understanding are essential for peaceful coexistence and sustainable development. pic.twitter.com/P1TQqhvK0I — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) May 21, 2022

World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development is observed globally on 21 May every year. The day aims to celebrate the richness of the world’s cultures and highlight the significance of its diversity as an agent of inclusion and positive change for achieving peace and sustainable development.