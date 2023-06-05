”Let’s do our small bit in whatever way we can”, says Allu Arjun on World Environmental Day

Known far and wide for being a responsible environmentalist, Pan India star Allu Arjun is a dedicated green warrior who has time and again by his words and actions paved the way for a new generation of environmentalists. The actor has even been greeted and gifted with different types of plants and delicate flower pots by his fans and well wishes because as Allu values those above everything else.

Inspired by his love and passion for making the country a greener place to live in, the actor has actively participated in several initiatives to promote environmental sustainability. To mark the World Environment Day, actor Allu Arjun took to his social media which said, “Happy World Environment Day. Let’s all of us do our small bit.”

He is also known to be the person ensuring the cleanliness of the surroundings while shooting. Adding to this, the actor was even appointed at the brand ambassador of the Telangana Forest Department which had been promoting and protecting the state’s biodiversity.

Now fans are holding their breath for Pushpa 2 The Rule. Apart from this, the superstar has recently announced an untitled project by producer Bhushan Kumar and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.