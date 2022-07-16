“Let’s Be Happy For Them”: Sushmita Sen’s Ex-Boyfriend Rohman Shawl On Her Dating Lalit Modi

New Delhi: Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi have been trending incessantly ever since they made their relationship social media official. On Thursday, Lalit Modi shared pictures with Sushmita Sen, revealing that they are dating, which was followed by a post by the actress, in which she wrote: “I am in a happy place! Not married, no rings…Unconditionally surrounded by love.”

Sushmita Sen’s ex-boyfriend, model Rohman Shawl also reacted to the news of Sushmita Sen dating Lalit Modi. He told Pinkvilla: “Let’s be happy for them na. Love is beautiful. All I know is if she has chosen someone, he is worth it.”

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl started dating in 2018 and they announced their breakup in an Instagram post last year.

Rohman Shawl, a model, has walked the ramp for many top designers. He has also featured in several commercials.

