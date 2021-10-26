Lethpora memorial: Amit Shah pays tribute to CRPF jawans killed in 2019 Pulwama terror attack

Srinagar: Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday paid tribute to the 40 personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), who were killed in the terror attack in 2019, at a memorial at Lethpora in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also laid a wreath at the memorial and paid his tributes to the personnel killed in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack.

On Monday, Amit Shah visited the CRPF camp and interacted with the security personnel at Lethpora. Shah spent the night at the CRPF camp and along with Sinha also had dinner with the paramilitary forces.

The memorial with the names of all the 40 jawans killed in the attack was inaugurated on February 14, 2020, at CRPF’s Training Centre at the Lethpora camp in Pulwama. The memorial also has their photographs and CRPF’s motto — “Seva and Nishtha” (Service and Loyalty).