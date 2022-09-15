Lesser Known Benefits Of Curry Leaves For The Skin And Hair

New Delhi: Curry leaves are high in antioxidants, contain anti-microbial properties as well as some essential vitamins for the skin, such as vitamin A and C, which are very helpful in keeping the skin healthy.

Prevents hair fall

Mixing curry leaves in hot oil and then massaging it on the hair makes the hair stronger from the root. The constant application also helps in sealing split ends, enabling hair to grow back thick and healthy. It also promotes hair growth from the root and is known to treat common scalp issues.

Reverses premature greying

The dense colour in curry leaves helps in promoting a dark hue in the hair and reverses premature greying in some sense. The grey hair that grows from the roots turns back to a darker brown or black with the regular consumption of the leaf.

Reduces acne and skin issues

Externally applying curry leaves on the skin helps in skin regeneration. It also helps combat common skin issues like eczema, acne, breakouts, bacterial infections and more.