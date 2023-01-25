Leopard’s Decomposed Carcass Found In Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: A decomposed carcass of leopard was recovered in Dudurkote forest under Hindol forest range in Dhenkanal district.

The matter came to light after some locals spotted the carcass and immideatly informed thr forest officials about the same.

On being informed, the personnel reached the spot and recovered the decomposed carcass for post-mortem. The age of the animal and cause of death would be known only after the post-mortem report was submitted, officials said.

Further investigation is underway.