Bhubaneswar: Airport staff at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar reported a leopard sighting in that area on Saturday, prompting an immediate alert.

The forest department dispatched a team to the location to initiate a search operation and confirm the presence of the leopard near this high-security area.

As of the latest update, the combined forces of the local police and forest department, equipped with nets and other gear, were meticulously inspecting the site to gather direct evidence of the incident.

Bhubaneswar International Airport, being one of the busiest and most crucial airports, manages the highest volume of flights and passengers in Odisha and is undergoing significant expansion plans.

Recently, a high alert was issued at the airport due to a bomb threat, which, according to Bhubaneswar airport director Prasanna Pradhan in a statement to OTV, was later determined to be a false alarm following thorough security inspections.

