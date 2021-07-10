Leopard Skins Seized In Kalahandi, 4 Held

Dharamgarh: With the seizure of two leopard skins from Kalahandi district, police claimed to have busted a gang of leopard skin smugglers on Saturday, which has been active in the district for the last few years.

Acting on a tip-off, the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) team conducted a raid near Jaringi under Junagarh range Kalahandi district and arrested four accused in connection with the case.

The WCCB team in association with forest officials of Gariaband district of neighbouring state Chhattisgarh and of Nuapada and Kalahandi districts in Odisha laid a trap to nab the wildlife criminals.

The wildlife criminals are reportedly active in Odisha, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal.