Leopard Skin Seized In Odisha’s Deogarh, Five Held

Deogarh: The Special Squad of Deogarh Police here have seized a leopard skin and arrested five persons involved in the wildlife trade.

The arrested accused have been identified as Pati Kisan (32), Mustaquddin (33), Dhiren Naik (20), Niranjan Naik (29), and Sukra (30).

On the basis of reliable information about a deal at Ambakata forest under Barkot PS, a special squad led by Deogarh SDPO was formed. The officials, posing as customers, reached the spot and strike the deal. During this, the leopard skin, a sharp weapon, and a mobile phone were seized from the accused’s possession. Subsequently, the five persons were arrested.

Police have registered a case against the accused persons and forwarded them to court, said sources.