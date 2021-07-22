Leopard Skin Seized In Odisha’s Deogarh, 4 Held

Deogarh: A leopard skin was seized in Deogarh district by Riamal forest department. Besides, four persons were also arrested in this connection.

As per sources, one Ratia Kido (29) allegedly killed the leopard and kept its hide at home. Receiving information about the same, Riamal forest officials along with a special squad laid a trap and eventually caught hold of the prime accused along with his three associates — Ajit Kumar Lakra, Padmanav Dandapat and Manohar Majhi.

The officials disguised as customers nabbed the accused while they were trying to strike a deal.

The officials also seized the leopard skin (5-ft long)from their possession.

A case under relevant sections has been registered against the four accused.