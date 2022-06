Sambalpur: A leopard has been rescued from a well near Hindol ghat under Charamal range in Sambalpur district on Wednesday.

According to reports, the matter came to the fore after some villagers heard the growls of the leopard and informed the local police and Charmal range office about the same.

On being informed, the officials reached the spot and rescued the big cat with the help of police and fire personnel after pertinent efforts.