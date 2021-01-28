Leopard rescued from trap released into the wild

Berhampur: Forest officials of south Ghumusar division here, with the help of villagers, on Thursday, rescued a leopard which was caught in a booby trap. The leopard was later released to the natural habitat.

A youth who helped the leopard to get out of the trap was severely injured and he is being treated now.

Officials said the animal got into the trap at Badapathar in Buguda forest range under Ghumusar forest division. Some villagers informed the officials of the matter and the forest officials immediately swung into action for rescuing the leopard.

The officials said they used a JCB to help the leopard get out of the booby trap.