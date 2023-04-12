Leopard hide seized in Sambalpur; 1 held

Sambalpur: Crime Branch STF has seized a leopard hide from Nakatideula in Sambalpur yesterday. Acting on the tip-off, a team of STF carried out raids near Champali River embankment under Naktideula police limits in the district and arrested a wildlife criminal while he was striking a deal to sell a leopard skin.

The accused has been identified as Babuli Naik, a resident of Harijan Sahi in the district.

During the search operation, one leopard skin and other incriminating materials were recovered from his possession, sources informed.

As the accused could not produce any authority in support of the possession of such leopard skin, he has been arrested under Sec 51 of Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, sources in the Crime Branch said.