Phulbani: The Forest department personnel seized a leopard hide in Phulbani and arrested three persons in this connection.

The wildlife criminals have been identified as Trinath Kanhr, Sanjay Mallick and Prabhat Mallick.

Based on intelligence, a team of cops under the direction of DFO Prashant Kumar Patel and the leadership of FRO Shiba Nanda Lenka the squad conducted a raid in Gudari Airstrip and seized the leopard hide with two bikes and three mobile phones.

A case has been registered against the accused persons. The poachers have been forwarded to the court.