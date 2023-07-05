Leopard Hide Seized In Phulbani Forest, 11 Poachers Arrested

Phulbani: The Forest department today seized a leopard skin and arrested 11 poachers from Badagarh forest under Karda range of Phulbani Forest division in Kandhamal district.

According to reports, the forest personnel apprehended the accused person while they were extracting the hide and claws of a leopard they had hunted on Tuesday late night.

DFO Prashant Patel informed that 11 people were arrested and forwarded to the court today after leopard skin and claws were seized from them.

It is worth noting that a man was attacked by a leopard in the concerned area three days ago. As a result, the forest department intensified patrolling in the concerned forest area.

On Tuesday late at night, a group of poachers together hunted the leopard and were extracting the skin and claws. On getting information from reliable sources, the forest personnel on the instructions of the DFO raided the spot and apprehended the poachers.