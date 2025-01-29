The Special Task Force on Tuesday seized a leopard hide in Boudh district and arrested one person in this connection.

The accused has been identified as Ramakanta Bhoi (32) of Luising village under Kantamal police limits in Boudh district.

Based on intelligence, a team of STF conducted a raid on 28.01.2025 evening on the Manmunda-Kantamal road under Manmunda Police Station jurisdiction regarding dealing/possession of wildlife products by wildlife criminals.

During the search, one number of Leopard Skin along with other incriminating materials were recovered from his possession.

The accused person could not produce any authority in support of the possession of such Leopard Skin, for which he has been arrested and is being forwarded to the Court of JMFC, Kantamal Dist. Boudh. In this connection STF PS Case No. 03 Dt.28.01.2025 U/s. 303(2)/317(2) BNS,2023 r/w. Sec.51 of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 was registered. The skin will be sent to Director WII, Dehradun for biological examination.