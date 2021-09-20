Leopard Hide Seized In Baripada Town; Two Held

Badashahi: A joint team of Jabalpur Crime Branch, Odisha STF, and Baripada forest division’s Pithabata Ranger, today seized a leopard hide and managed to arrest two persons.

According to reports, the joint team has seized a leopard skin which is 28-inch-long and 9-inch-wide.

The arrested accused were identified as Bikash Chandra Bentakar of Uthaninuagaon village under Badashahi police station and Vikash Vinay Singh, a Diploma graduate of Palashwani village under Khunta police station.

Another accused, who is on the run, has been identified as Ravi Singh of the same village, the police said.

Sources said the joint team nabbed the duo while they were cracking a deal to sell the leopard skin near a lodge Divya Palace in the Baripada town area.

However, another man involved in the smuggling of the wildlife contraband managed to give a slip to the police, sources said.