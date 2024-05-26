Leopard Hide Seized, 5 Wildlife Smugglers Held in Odisha’s Nuapada

Nuapada: The Forest Department on Sunday, apprehended five individuals accused of killing a leopard and selling its skin. The arrest took place during a raid conducted in the Sanmaheshwar Section under the Khadial Bankhand Division of Haripur Village in Nuapada District.

Acting on a tip-off, the department raided the location where the suspects were reportedly negotiating the price of the leopard hide with a potential buyer. The forest security team managed to seize the leopard skins, two motorcycles and four mobile phones from the culprits. However, two other individuals involved in the case fled from the spot.

The arrested persons are believed to have been involved in the killing and smuggling of leopard hide. The killed leopard is estimated to be only four years old.

Aziz Khan, the Khadial Bankhand Officer, informed in a press conference that the department had received information about the illicit trade of leopard skin from the neighbouring state of Chhattisgarh’s Sitanandi Sanctuary.