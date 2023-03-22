Leopard Eats Calf Two Days After Killing Elderly Woman In Nuapada

Nuapada: Two days after a leopard mauled an elderly woman to death at Jalamadei village in Nupada district, the animal once again crated panic by killing a calf in one’s cow shed at the same village.

The leopard mauled the calf in the cowshed of Ramsingh Barik on Wednesday. The incident triggered panic among the villagers and the residents of nearby villages.

Following the incident, the forest department personnel camped at the village and installed 10 tracking cameras at strategic locations to monitor the movement of the wild animal.

Villagers claimed the leopard had earlier also eaten a dog and a calf.

People who depend on the forest for their livelihood are worried much as they fear to venture into the forest. They demanded the forest department to patrol in the village round the clock till.

Notably, the leopard had mauled a 70-year-old woman named Sanmati Barik to death two day ago. Forest officials had initially suspected the woman was killed by a Royal Bengal Tiger. Later, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife), S K Popli had confirmed her death due to the attack by a leopard. on Sunday.

The incident had taken place when Sanmati had gone to collect firewood near her home on Sunday. She was attacked by the big cat and was dragged her away.