Leopard dies after reportedly being hit by speeding vehicle

A leopard was killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle near Mujagada village under North Ghumasara forest range in Ganjam district in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The mishap took place at around 2 am while the animal aged four to five years was crossing the main road when a speeding heavy vehicle hit the leopard leaving it critically injured.

On being informed by the locals, Forest department officials and a team of Bhanjanagar police rushed to the spot and offered first aid to the animal. However, the leopard died while being taken to Bhanjanagar veterinary hospital, sources informed.