Leopard Carcass Found In Sonepur Forest, Poaching Suspected

Sonepur: The body of a leopard was found in a forest near Baghapali village under Ullunda Forest Range in Sonepur district on Tuesday evening.

According to reports, the matter came to light after some locals spotted the animal and alerted the forest department officials about the same.

On being informed, forest officials reached the spot and initiated a probe into the incident.

While the exact cause behind the death of the leopard is yet to be ascertained, poaching is suspected as the cause of the death.