Leopard Attack Continues in Odisha’s Nuapada, Minor Boy Injured

Nuapada: The attack spree of a leopard continues in Siliaribahara village of Odisha’s Nuapada, as another minor boy was reportedly injured in a leopard attack in Kodapali village under Dhamarabandha Police limits.

According to sources, the 8-year-old son of Balakaram Bariha was playing in front of his house when the leopard attacked him. But, some villagers tried to shoo him away with sticks, and the leopard ran away into the nearby forest.

Immediately, the minor boy was rescued and admitted to Nuapada Hospital. Now the health condition of the boy is stable.

But the villagers are scared of the wild animal attack in the area. The villagers have demanded that the forest department should immediately capture the leopard in order to curb the attack incidents.

Today, a missing woman was found dead in the forest near Siliaribahara village in Nuapada after being attacked by a leopard.

Also Read: Leopard Mauls Woman To Death In Nuapada Forest