Lenskart partners with Frodoh World to tap into growing CTV consumption

Mumbai: Fast-growing CTV tech company, Frodoh World announces its partnership with Lenskart for a target-oriented compelling CTV campaign. Driven by Starcom India, the campaign that targeted CTV homes in Ahmedabad drove significant interest for the brand in the region. Frodoh World aimed to spread brand awareness and reach for Lenskart in affluent CTV household audiences.

The campaign successfully achieved an extraordinary reach of over 550,000 Connected TV households, boasting an impressive video completion rate exceeding 90%. Beyond mere viewership metrics, the campaign’s success was reflected in Lenskart’s report of a substantial 15% to 18% increase in store walk-ins across Ahmedabad, showcasing the campaign’s ability not only to engage audiences but also to drive real-world actions. The campaign featured four culturally resonant 20-second video creatives in Gujarati that were strategically executed on top OTTs, premium shows, and regional top shows during prime time.

Said Anupam Tripathi, General Manager, Marketing, Lenskart, “Our collaboration with Frodoh World for this compelling Connected TV campaign has proven to be a game-changer. The outreach and engagement with over 550,000 CTV households in Ahmedabad have not only elevated brand awareness but also translated into a substantial 15-18% increase in store walk-ins. We strategically chose a media mix incorporating traditional TV, Connected TV, and hyperlocalized targeting, coupled with personalized regional language content believing that a comprehensive approach is vital for campaign success. We look forward to further leveraging the power of innovative advertising solutions in our future campaigns, maintaining our commitment to a diversified media strategy.”

Niti Kumar, COO, Starcom India said,“We are proud to have successfully executed our Connected TV campaign across top OTT platforms and regional prime-time broadcasts. The strategic partnership between Frodoh World and Lenskart, enabled by Starcom India, highlights the robust capabilities of Connected TV and underscores its potential for impactful advertising. We now look forward to driving such innovations for our clients in the future.”

Speaking on the success of the campaign, Russhabh R Thakkar, Founder and CEO, Frodoh World said, “The power and potential of CTV can only be harnessed and this campaigns success is a testament to this. Personalised ad formats make way for engagement and long-term recall and with this campaign for Lenskart we have been able to deliver ROI beyond expectations. We are certain that this campaign for Starcom and Lenskart is a kickstart to a long-term relationship.”

With this latest campaign, Frodoh World and Lenskart exemplify the indispensability of a media mix that incorporates Connected TVs for successful campaigns. Frodoh World is an AdTech Company that offers Innovative Advertising Solutions, specializing in Connected TV, Interactive, and Engaging Ads.

Frodoh World, headquartered in Mumbai and founded in January 2020 by Russhabh R Thakkar, has quietly been carving its niche in the digital advertising space. With a powerful proposition of ‘Don’t just get viewed, get noticed,’ the company is committed to redefining ad viewability and user engagement through innovative, interactive, and immersive ad formats.

Starting its journey four years ago, Frodoh World initially focused on delivering compelling ad experiences for advertisers. However, the company has swiftly adapted to the evolving landscape, seamlessly transitioning and gaining momentum in the Connected TV (CTV) domain.

In a bold pursuit of innovation and global impact, Frodoh World has expanded its presence into the bustling APAC market. With a keen understanding of the unique dynamics of the Connected TV (CTV) landscape in this region, Frodoh is diligently working on a constantly innovating robust CTV technology tailored specifically for the Indian market.

Backed by a team of dedicated digital media experts, Frodoh World is poised to make a significant impact, standing confidently at the forefront of the evolving digital advertising landscape.