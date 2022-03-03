Lenovo ThinkVision M14d Portable Monitor Launched: More Details Here

New Delhi: Lenovo has launched its Lenovo ThinkVision M14d portable monitor in the Asian markets. The laptop features a 14-inch display. Now, this is of a 16:10 aspect ratio that’s in vogue lately. It projects 2.2K pixels and offers 6ms of response times. It stays on thanks to an external power supply. And when it lights up, here’s everything you get with it:

Lenovo ThinkVision M14d Price and Availability

Lenovo has priced the ThinkVision M14d at EUR 359 (~₹30,200). It will be retailing from August in Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The available colour option is black.

Lenovo ThinkVision M14d Portable Monitor Specs and Features

Lenovo has outfitted the ThinkVision M14d with a 14-inch LCD panel with 2.2K resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, 6ms response times, 60Hz refresh rate, 300 nits of peak brightness, 100% of sRGB coverage, and 178-degree FoV. There is even certification for eye protection against blue light emission from the screen.

Now, an external power source keeps the thing up and running. You can connect to it via a 65W Power Delivery charging. This is USB-C based charging.

Be that as it may, you can unplug it and carry it around with ease as it is just 600 grams in heft. You can mount it on a table or prop it onto some place using the bundled 100mm screws.

Among the list of features, you also get connectivity options like 2x USB-C ports for video signals (DisplayPort 1.2 Alt Mode), a USB hub, a USB-C 2.0 port for uplink, a USB-C 2.0 port for downlink, and a 3.5mm audio jack.