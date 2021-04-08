Lenovo ThinkBook 14 with Ryzen Edition: Check Price, Specifications

New Delhi: Lenovo has refreshed ThinkBook 14 with the latest AMD Ryzen 5000-series CPU for the Chinese market. There seems to be a single RAM and storage configuration for the ThinkBook 14 Ryzen Edition. The Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Ryzen Edition laptop’s display comes with slim bezels on the side with a relatively thicker chin and forehead. This allows the laptop’s webcam to be placed in the ideal spot on top of the display.

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 2021 Ryzen Edition Price and Availability

The Lenovo ThinkBook 14 2021 Ryzen Edition is priced at ¥4,699 (roughly Rs. 53,500) in China. It is already up for sale on Lenovo online store.

As of now, there’s no official word on this laptop’s availability in global markets.

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Ryzen Edition specifications, features

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Ryzen Edition runs Windows 10 Home Chinese version. It features a 14-inch full-HD (1,920×1,080 pixels) LED display with 100 percent coverage of sRGB colour space, 300 nits peak brightness, and TUV Rheinland certification. Under the hood, the notebook is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 5500U CPU that has six cores and 16GB of DDR4 RAM. It comes with a 512GB SSD for storage.

Connectivity options on the ThinkBook 14 Ryzen Edition include an HDMI port, headphone combo jack, a card reader, RJ45 Ethernet port, two USB Type-C ports, and two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports. It has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity as well. The notebook offers a fingerprint scanner for easy authentication. There is a 720p HD webcam on top of the display. Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Ryzen Edition is backed by a 60Whr battery that supports fast charging and Lenovo claims it can charge up to 80 percent in just one hour. The screen of the ThinkBook 14 Ryzen Edition can open 180 degrees. It weighs 1.4kg and is just 17.9mm thick.