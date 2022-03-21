Lenovo Thinkbook 14+, Thinkbook 16+ With 12th Gen Intel Cpu Launched, Check Price, Specs

New Delhi: Lenovo has launched ThinkBook 14+ and Lenovo ThinkBook 16+ laptops as the newest additions to the corporate’s ThinkBook portfolio. The Lenovo ThinkBook 14+ and Lenovo ThinkBook 16+ include Intel Iris Xe graphics, and also will be obtainable with further configurations with an Nvidia RTX 2050 GPU, based on the corporate. Read on to know more.

Lenovo ThinkBook 14+, Lenovo Thinkbook 16+ price, availability

Lenovo ThinkBook 14+ carries a price tag of CNY 4,999 (around Rs 59,700) for the Intel Core i5-12500H model and the same variant with Nvidia RTX 2050 GPU costs CNY 6,299 (around Rs 75,200). The Core i7-12700H model with Nvidia RTX 2050 GPU is priced at CNY 6,999 (around Rs 83,600).

Lenovo Thinkbook 16+, on the other hand, is priced at CNY 4,999 (around Rs 59,700) for the Intel Core-15-12500H model. The laptop will also be available in Intel Core i5-12500H and Core i7-12700H variants with an Nvidia RTX 2050 GPU, cost CNY 6,299 (around Rs 75,200) and CNY 6,999 (around Rs 83,600), respectively.

Both laptops are already listed for preorder on the company’s China website, and is set to go on sale starting from March 28. The company has not made any announcement regarding the laptop’s launch in other markets, including India.

Lenovo ThinkBook 14+, Lenovo ThinkBook 16+ specifications

The Lenovo ThinkBook 14+ and Lenovo ThinkBook 16+ comes with Intel Iris Xe graphics or optional Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 discrete graphics and are powered by the 12th generation Intel Core i5-12500H and Core i7-12700H processors, paired with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and has 512GB of SSD storage.

The Lenovo ThinkBook 14+ sports a 14-inch 2.8K display with 2,880×1,800 pixels resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The Lenovo ThinkBook 16+ comes with a 16-inch 2.5K display with 2,560×2,080 pixels resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

Both Lenovo ThinkBook 14+ and ThinkBook 16+ has Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, a USB 2.0 Type-A port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, an Ethernet port, and an SD card reader as connectivity options.

The ThinkBook 14+ packs a 62Whr battery, while the ThinkBook 16+ comes with a 71Whr battery. The batteries support 100W charging.