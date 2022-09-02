Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen) With 11.2″ 2.5K OLED 120Hz Display, Dolby Vision, Kompanio 1300T And Tab P11 (2nd Gen) Announced

New Delhi: Lenovo has launched a couple of new tablets globally including the Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen) and the Tab P11 (2nd Gen). Both the tablets are powered by a MediaTek chipset and both of them have a quad-speaker setup. Apart from that, the Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen) and the Tab P11 (2nd Gen) run on Android 12L out of the box.

Lenovo Tab P11 (2nd Gen): Price, Availability

The Lenovo Tab P11 (2nd Gen) will come at a starting price of $249 (approx. ₹19,800) and will go on sale in January 2023. It comes in Storm Grey and Sage colour options. Lenovo will offer optional accessories such as the Lenovo Precision Pen 2, a keyboard pack, and a folio case. There’s no word about its availability in India yet.

Lenovo Tab P11 (2nd Gen) Specifications

The Tab P11 (2nd Gen) sports an 11.5-inch LCD display with a 2K resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels, a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a DCI-P3 colour gamut, and a brightness of up to 400 nits. It draws power from a MediaTek Helio G99 processor with up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage and up to 6GB LPDDR4 RAM. The device has expandable storage support as well.

The device boots to Android 12L and is confirmed to get the Android 14 OS upgrade. On the back of the device is a 13-megapixel sensor, while the front has an 8-megapixel camera. It is backed up by a 7700mAh battery. Connectivity options include LTE, up to Wi-Fi 6E, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The tablet also has Dolby Atmos tuned quad speakers and dual microphones. While the device lacks fingerprint sensor, it does have face unlock support.