Lenovo Tab K10 Launched In India With 7,500mah Battery: Details Here

New Delhi: Lenovo has launched its new tab Lenovo Tab K10 in India on Monday. The latest tab comes with a 10.3-inch full-HD TDDI display. It also packs a 7,500mAh battery with 10W charging support. Read on to know more about the latest device.

Lenovo Tab K10 price in India, availability

The newly launched Lenovo Tab K10 costs Rs. begins from. 25,000. At the time of writing, however, the company’s website is running a festive sales discount, and only the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant of both Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + 4G LTE versions is priced at Rs. 13,999, although only the Wi-Fi model is not in stock. Only the Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + 4G LTE versions of the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant cost Rs. Are listed in 15,999 and Rs. 16,999, respectively. The price of 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is not currently available.

The Lenovo tablet is only available in the Abyss Blue color option. The official website is offering the Lenovo Tab K10 with a 6-month no-cost EMI, priced at Rs 2,333. There is also a battery-less variant for enterprise customers aimed at the retail, manufacturing, banking, finance, and education industries.

Lenovo Tab K10 Features

Talking about the specification, the Lenovo Tab K10 runs on Android 11 and will be upgradeable to Android 12. It has a 10.3-inch full-HD (1,920×1,200 pixels) TDDI display with 400 nits peak brightness, 70.3 percent NTSC coverage, and Lenovo Active. Pen support. Under the hood, the Lenovo Tab K10 has an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22T SoC with PowerVR GE8320 GPU and LPDDR4x RAM up to 4GB. It has up to 128GB of onboard storage which can be expanded via SD card (up to 2TB).

In terms of optics, the Lenovo Tab K10 gets an 8-megapixel primary rear camera with integrated flash. It also has a 5-megapixel primary selfie sensor. Connectivity options include 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5, USB Type-C port and dual-band Wi-Fi with a 3.5mm headphone jack. The tablet has dual speakers with Dolby Atmos and gets IOXT certification. Users can unlock the tablet using the Face Unlock feature.

The Lenovo Tab K10 comes with a 7,500mAh battery with 10W charging support. It measures 244x153x8.15 and weighs 460 grams.