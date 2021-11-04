Lenovo New Yoga-Series Laptops Launched With Windows 11: Check Specs

New Delhi: Lenovo has added four new models to its yoga series laptops. The series includes the Yoga Pro 14c, Yoga Pro 14s Carbon, Yoga 16s, and Yoga Pro 14s. All four new laptops come with a Windows 11 operating system. The new laptop also includes AMD and Intel processors. Read on to know more.

Lenovo Yoga Pro 14c, Yoga Pro 14s Carbon, Yoga 16s, Yoga Pro 14s price

Lenovo Yoga Pro 14c price has been set at CNY 11,999 (roughly Rs. 1,40,000), while the Lenovo Yoga Pro 14s Carbon comes with a price tag of CNY 7,299 (roughly Rs. 85,000). The Lenovo Yoga 16s price is set at CNY 7,499 (roughly Rs. 87,300), and the Lenovo Yoga Pro 14s is priced at CNY 12,999 (roughly Rs. 1,51,400).

Lenovo Yoga Pro 14c Specifications

In terms of specifications, the Lenovo Yoga Pro 14c comes with a 14-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) IPS display and is powered by the 11th generation Intel Core i7-1195G7 processor. The laptop also supports a touch screen and comes with a hinge mechanism that allows you to move the display backward to turn your machine into a tablet. The Yoga Pro 14c includes 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD.

Lenovo Yoga Pro 14s carbon spec

The Lenovo Yoga Pro 14s Carbon features a 14-inch 2.8K (2,880 x 1,800 pixels) OLED display, AMD Ryzen 7 5800U processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. Comes with a laptop Dolby Atmos Supported by speakers Dolby Vision.

Lenovo Yoga 16s specifications

The Lenovo Yoga 16s comes with a 16-inch 2.5K (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. This laptop features an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

Lenovo Yoga Pro 14s Specifications

The Lenovo Yoga Pro 14s offers a 14-inch 4K display, powered by the 11th generation Intel Core i7-1195G7 processor, combined with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD.