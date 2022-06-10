Lenovo Launches Tab P12 Pro And Yoga AIO 7 In India: Details Here

New Delhi: Lenovo has finally launched two new products in the Indian market. It features a 12.6-inch touchscreen. Second, Lenovo has launched the Yoga All-in-One (AIO) 7 desktop powered by AMD Ryzen 7 5800G SoC and AMD Radeon RX 6600M 8GB graphics. Let’s take a look at the pricing and other specifications of the new Lenovo tablets and AIO desktops.

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro, Yoga AIO 7 Pricing and Availability

Talking about the Tab P12 Pro, it has arrived in India at a retail price of INR 69,999/- available on Lenovo exclusive stores, Amazon, and Lenovo.com. The tab is available in an online setting while the offline availability will be disclosed soon. You can get it in a single Storm Grey with an all-metal build. On the other hand, the second Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 desktop PC is available at INR 1,71,990/- in India. Just like the Tab P12 Pro, it will be available through online channels i.e. Amazon and Lenovo.com while its availability in retail stores will be available later. You can get your hands on the Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 in a single Cloud Grey colourway.

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro Specifications

The Tab P12 Pro sports a 12.6-inch AMOLED touchscreen with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 2,560×1,600 pixels resolution. The touchscreen gets an S-stripe RGB subpixel layout for less graininess. The tablet supports Dolby Vision and achieves a colour gamut of 107 percent NTSC with 400 nits brightness. For eye protection, the tablet comes with Low-Blue Light Emission certification from TUV Rheinland. It uses integrated SLS Surround Sound JBL speakers, Quad Audio Channels and Dolby Atmos with Lenovo Premium Audio Tuning to deliver enhanced sound quality. The tablet will support Android 11 and later versions of the operating system.

The tablet is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC with Adreno 650 GPU and up to 8GB RAM + 256GB UFS 3.1 onboard memory. It also has an expandable storage option of up to 1TB. It packs a massive 10,200mAh battery that offers up to 14.6 hours of battery life for online video streaming. The Tab P12 Pro is 5.63mm thin and weighs 565g. The display is surrounded by thin bezels and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The tablet also gets an 8-megapixel selfie camera, a 13-megapixel wide rear camera, and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide rear camera.

To get more functionality out of the tablet, users can easily attach the optional keyboard with the help of a four-point pogo pin and erect it horizontally with the help of its folio stand. The tablet is also being paired with Lenovo Precision Pen 3 Stylus in India which auto pairs with Tab P12 Pro to charge wirelessly and have low latency. Lenovo is also offering Accidental Damage Protection One with the tablet that users can add to the package.

Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 Specifications

Yoga AIO (or All-in-one) 7 is the latest addition to the Yoga series offering a 27-inch IPS panel with 4K resolution, and 1000% sRGB colours among others. It is the world’s first all-in-one desktop PC at that outstanding size which is commendable. The display itself is super wide thanks to the borderless design on three sides which feels almost edge-to-edge. It lights up at a whopping 360 nits of peak brightness.

Moving on, the beast is powered by AMD Ryzen 7 5800H SoC under the hood with a TDP of 45W. Pair it with the AMD Radeon RX 6600M GPU and 8GB RAM and you can play AAA gaming titles without any additional rendering time for graphics as a whole.

The Yoga AIO 7 sports Windows 11 OS under the hood, has a 1TB SSD, and a removable 5MP webcam.. About ports, you get a truly magnificent list consisting of an ethernet port, a power connector, three USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, a single USB 2.0 port, a single HDMI-our 2.0 port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a single USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 port among others. The Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 arrives with dual 5W speakers from JBL Harman for crystal clear sound quality.