Lenovo Launches 10w Windows 11 Tablet & 13w Yoga laptop For Students 

New Delhi: Lenovo has launched a 10w Tablet and 13w Yoga 2-in-1 with latest Windows 11 devices aimed at students learning from their homes and returning to schools. While the Lenovo 10w Tablet is backed by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon SoC, the Lenovo 13w Yoga comes with an AMD Ryzen processor.

Lenovo 10w Tablet, Lenovo 13w Yoga price

Lenovo 10w Tablet price starts at $329 (roughly Rs. 24,500) along with the detachable keyboard. However, the Lenovo 13w Yoga carries a starting price of $749 (roughly Rs. 55,700). Both devices will go on sale in the US starting April. Details about their arrival in other markets are yet to be announced.

The Lenovo NetFilter is also launching in the US in the first quarter. Pricing details about the solution vary on a case-to-case basis.

Lenovo 10w Tablet specifications

Talking about the specification, the Lenovo 10w Tablet runs on Windows 11 and features a 10.1-inch full-HD IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 400 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, the tablet has the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 SoC, along with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. It comes with a 2-megapixel camera sensor at the front and an 8-megapixel sensor at the back.

Lenovo has provided up to 128GB of eMMC storage on the tablet. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The tablet comes with a detachable water-resistant keyboard that has mechanically anchored keys and trackpad and a 180-degree hinge design. Lenovo 10w Tablet keyboard comes with a 180-degree hinge

It has a ruggedised rubber bumper to offer protection against daily wear and tear. It also comes in a military-grade (MIL-STD-810G certified) build. Further, users can get an optional garaged pen to directly annotate content on the screen or draw different objects.

Lenovo claims that the tablet is capable of delivering up to 13.5 hours of battery life on a single charge. There are also stereo speakers for multimedia support. Besides, the tablet measures 253.82×164.9x10mm and weighs 570 grams. The keyboard, however, increases the thickness to 18.2mm and carries 530 grams of additional weight.