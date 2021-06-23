Lenovo K13 Note Launched: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: The Chinese smartphone maker Lenovo has officially launched the K13 Note device in the Russian market. It seems to be a rebranded Moto G10, which was launched within the European market in February. Lenovo K13 Note is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC and comes with a triple rear digital camera setup and a 5,000mAh battery. At the entrance, it has a notch for the selfie digital camera and thick bezels on all sides, particularly the chin. It is obtainable in two color choices and a single configuration.

Price And Availability

Lenovo K13 Note prices RUB 12,490 (roughly Rs. 12,800) for the only 4GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. It is obtainable in Aurora Grey and Pearl Sakura color choices. The telephone is on sale within the Russian market and as of now, there is no such thing as info on worldwide availability.

Features And Specification

The Lenovo K13 Note featured dual-SIM (Nano), runs Android 11 and encompasses a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) IPS show with a 20:9 side ratio. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC paired with the Adreno 610 GPU. The telephone comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB on onboard storage that’s expandable through a microSD card (as much as 512GB).

In terms of camera, there’s a quad digital camera setup on the again of the Lenovo K13 Note that features a 48-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens with 118-degree field-of-view (FoV), a 2-megapixel macro digital camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the entrance, the telephone carries an 8-megapixels selfie shooter.

Connectivity choices embrace Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5, 4G, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Sensors on board embrace accelerometer, ambient mild sensor, and proximity sensor. There additionally seems to be a fingerprint scanner on the again. The Lenovo K13 Note is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and Lenovo says it could actually final over two days at a single cost. In phrases of dimensions, the telephone measures 165.22×75.73×9.19mm and weighs 200 grams.