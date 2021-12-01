Lenovo Introduces YOGA T500 Play Projector With A 22,500 mAh Battery

New Delhi: The Chinese tech giant Lenovo has recently introduced a new YOGA T500 Play smart projector in China, which features a gigantic 22,500mAh battery pack.

However, the official release date or the pricing of the product is yet to be released by the Chinese company. The poster suggests that the projector will feature 1080p resolution, 1400 ANSI lumens brightness, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage.

According to a report in pinkvilla, the reports suggest that the device will be available for sale in China at a promotional price of Yuan 2,999 (approx USD 470). Back in September, the company launched the smart projector T500, which comes with the same price tag and a more compact design.

Additionally, the portable project also comes with a new generation of EEP image quality engines for a better viewing experience. Let’s see when the company is planning to launch the latest project in China and how soon it’s going to land in the Indian market.