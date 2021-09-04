Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5 Pro Launched In India: Price & Specifications

New Delhi: Lenovo has recently launched their IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro in India. The latest laptop is primarily designed and made for streaming. It also comes with a 2.2K IPS display along with additional features like Dolby Atmos, Dual microphone setup, and Intel 11th Gen Core i5 and Core i7 models. Here is a quick rundown of the price and specs of the latest IdeaPad series model by Lenovo.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro price in India, availability

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 77,990. When it comes to the availability of the device, it will be available via Lenovo.com, e-commerce platforms, and offline partner retail stores. The laptop comes in the single Storm Grey colour option.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro specifications

Display and Performance

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro features a 14-inch 2K resolution display. There is another variant that sports a 16-inch WQXGA IPS anti-glare display. When it comes to the operating system, it runs on Windows 10 out of the box and is upgradeable to Windows 11.

Moving to the processor, the 14-inch variant comes with 11th Gen Intel Core i5 and Core i7 options. On the other hand, the 16-inch variant comes with AMD Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 5 options. In addition, the display on both variants features an aspect ratio of 16:10 alongside narrow bezels. The 14-inch model comes with a peak brightness of 300 nits whereas the 16-inch variant comes with a peak brightness of 350 nits.

Further, the processor of the laptop pairs up with the Intel Iris Xe, Integrated AMD Radeon and Nvidia Geforce GPUs. The GPU and CPU are coupled with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 1TB of SSD M.2 PCIe storage.

Connectivity

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro packs all the essential connectivity options as well. These include Bluetooth v5.1, Wi-Fi 6, an HDMI port, USB Type-A ports, and more. The laptop also comes with a Dolby Atmos-backed stereo speaker. We can also see a dual-microphone set up in the laptop which comes with Amazon Alexa and Microsoft Cortana support.

The laptop comes with a 720p webcam which comes with facial recognition support via Windows Hello. There is also the company’s very own zero-touch login feature. What this feature does is basically allow users to unlock the laptop by just opening its lid.

Battery

Coming to the battery, while the 14-inch IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro packs a 56.5Whr battery, the 16-inch packs a 75Whr battery. The 14-inch variant of the laptop comes with dimensions of 312.2x221x17.99mm and weighs 1.38 kilograms. On the other hand, the 16-inch model’s dimensions are 356x251x18.4mm and weighs 1.9 kilograms.