Lenovo Glasses T1 With Micro OLED Displays, Built-in Speakers Launched: More Details Here

New Delhi: Tech giant Lenovo has unveiled its latest wearable technology, the Lenovo Glasses T1. The new smart glasses are a wearable display solution from the Hong Kong-based tech giant, and sport two Micro OLED displays for each eye, with a 1,080×1,920 pixels resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. Read on to know more about the latest wearable.

Lenovo Glasses T1 Price

Lenovo Glasses T1 has launched exclusively for the China market for now and would go on sale later in the year. The pricing of the product hasn’t been disclosed by Lenovo and will only be revealed when it goes on sale for the first time. India launch is unknown at the moment.

Lenovo Glasses T1 Specifications

Lenovo Glasses T1 come with an impressive display. These smart glasses sport two Micro OLED displays (one for each eye). The resolution supported by the display of the glasses is 1080×1920 pixels per eye, along with a 60Hz refresh rate. It would have definitely been better if the refresh rate was higher because the content would be very close to the eye of the consumer, and a lower refresh rate means eye strain.

To make the glasses as comfortable as possible for the user, there are nose pads, high-resistance hinges, and adjustable temple arms. Moreover, the displays are TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light certified along with TUV Flicker Reduced certified.

The display is not everything in smart glasses such as this. You also need a good sound experience to consume visual content in the best manner possible. That is why the Lenovo Glasses T1 also come equipped with high-fidelity in-built speakers, which lets users consume multimedia content on the go. For Motorola smartphones, these smart glasses feature ‘Ready For’ support.

The good thing is that the Lenovo Glasses T1 can work with iOS, Android, as well as Windows. Let’s take a look at the price of these impressive glasses from Lenovo.