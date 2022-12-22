Lenovo Flashes Two New Devices Ahead Of CES 2023

New Delhi: Lenovo recently unveiled two new products in advance of their CES presentation in Las Vegas the following month. The new IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook is a ChoromeOS-powered 2-in-1 computer. It presents several connectivity options. Furthermore, the M9 Tablet is an Android-powered device having a 9-inch display.

Lenovo Tab M9 price, availability

As shared by Lenovo, the latest Android tablet will come at a starting price of $139 for the base variant. The tablet will arrive in two color models, Arctic Gray and Frost Blue, along with the company’s signature two-tone back panel. Storage configurations include 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage options.

Lenovo Tab M9 Specifications

As mentioned above, Lenovo Tab M9 features a 9-inch HD display with a resolution of 1,340X800 pixels with a pixel density of 176ppi. The tablet will come with a thickness of 0.31 inches, equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC.

For OS support, Android 12 will ship, but Lenovo also mentioned that the tablet will soon receive an Android 13 update. On the camera front, it will ship with a 2-megapixel front-facing camera and an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera. . The tablet packs a 5100mAh battery equipped with 15W fast charging capabilities. It also comes with dual stereo speakers enhanced with Dolby Atmos spatial audio technology.

Meanwhile, Lenovo also introduced a new generation of new laptops: the IdeaPad Pro 5i, IdeaPad Pro 5, IdeaPad Slim 5i, and IdeaPad Slim 5. The company also introduced its new IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook.