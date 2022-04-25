Lemon Price Hike: Try These Smart Substitutes

New Delhi: Lemons prices have taken the tang off the juicy fruit that gives relief from the searing heat. The heatwave has hit the city hard and the high price of lemon is burning holes in the pockets of the common man. Lemon extract is used in a lot of recipes since it has a strong lemon taste and a long shelf life. Don’t worry we have piled up some substitutes that you can use instead of lemons in your dishes.

Orange Juice

A popular breakfast drink, orange juice is the lemon juice substitute you may already have in your refrigerator. Like lemon juice, it has a noticeable flavour. Orange juice is not as acidic as lemon juice, but it does have a similar tartness that makes it a suitable substitute for lemon juice.

This substitute is ideal for adding to fresh juices, salad dressings, and savoury recipes. Nutritionally, orange juice contains more calories and sugar. It is also a greater source of protein, vitamin C, and minerals like potassium and magnesium.

Vinegar

When a small amount of lemon juice is needed, vinegar can be a great substitute. It is tart and acidic like lemon juice. But, it can have an overpowering flavour when used in large amounts. This lemon juice substitute is best for savoury recipes.

Like lemon juice, vinegar is consumed in small amounts. Therefore, it is not a significant source of nutrients. However, it contains fewer calories than lemon juice and contains trace amounts of some minerals.

Citric acid

Citric acid is a naturally occurring acid found in lemon juice, which makes powdered citric acid a great lemon juice substitute, especially in baking.

One teaspoon (5 grams) of citric acid is equal in acidity to about 1/2 cup (120 ml) of lemon juice. Thus, only a very small amount is required, and you’ll need to make recipe adjustments.

It may also be necessary to add additional liquid to your recipe to maintain the correct dry-to-wet ratio of ingredients.

In addition, using citric acid in baked goods may even prevent certain vitamins and antioxidants from being destroyed during cooking.

White wine

White wine is an excellent one-to-one substitute for lemon juice in savoury dishes in which only a small amount is needed to brighten the flavour or deglaze the pan.

Both white wine and lemon juice are commonly used to deglaze pans, and their acidity intensifies the other flavours in savoury dishes.