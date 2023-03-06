Lele Pons and Guaynaa get married with celebrity-filled wedding party

Miami: Lele Pons and Guaynaa got married on Saturday, March 4 in a beautiful Miami wedding. The couple was surrounded by friends and family, which included quite a few big names.

Pons’ bridesmaids included Brazilian singer Anitta, Paris Hilton, Hannah Stocking, Kimberly Loaiza, and Nicole Garcia, as well as Isadora Figueroa and Isabela Grutman.

As for Guaynaa, his groomsmen included YouTuber Twan Kuyper, Colombian singer Sebastian Yatra, Mau Montaner, and Ricky Montaner, as well as Lorenzo Figueroa, Manuel Turizo, and Julian Turizo.

Other celebrities in attendance included Becky G, Camila Cabello, Tana Mongeau, Steve Aoki, Diplo, Logan Paul, Winnie Harlow, Natti Natasha, Calle y Poché, Domelipa, Natalia Jiménez, Jonathan Cheban, Montana Tucker and several more.

Beautiful wedding for such a perfect couple.✨👰🏼‍♀️🤵🏻✨ It was an honor to be your bridesmaid on your special day.🥹 Congratulations @LelePons and @Guaynaa_ !🥳 I’m so happy for you and loved celebrating your love.👩‍❤️‍👨 Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness. 💖 Love you so much sis! pic.twitter.com/4iGi8xgjwj — ParisHilton (@ParisHilton) March 5, 2023

Cómo es que a la boda de Lele Pons fueron personas que JAMÁS creí que iban a estar en un mismo lugar. Por ejemplo: Chayanne, Paris Hilton, Camila Cabello, Sebastián Yatra, Stefi Roitman. Son como varios multiversos unidos pic.twitter.com/Rs5A4HOTQx — juli🔮 (@cronopiatw) March 5, 2023

Omggggg soy prima de Lele Pons!!!! pic.twitter.com/BMPSwLIn1r — Déborah (@debcge) March 5, 2023

Muy feliz de ver mi amiga tan amada @lelepons casar con un hombre 100% increíble como @Guaynaa_ love you both so much ❤️❤️❤️ also got to hang out with friends that I haven’t seen in a while I love so much too pic.twitter.com/L5oqk39zqc — Anitta (@Anitta) March 5, 2023

Natalia Jiménez cantando en la boda de Guaynaa y Lele Pons pic.twitter.com/AWD65Jd82H — Chuy ✨ (@ChuyCano_) March 5, 2023

Todavía me sigue pareciendo increíble lo de París dama de honor de Lele pons pic.twitter.com/6r2WPWVfsv — Perrochinche 🕊️ (@Perrechina1) March 5, 2023

CAMILA CABELLO AT LELE PONS’ WEDDING SHE LOOKS SO GOOD OMG pic.twitter.com/GDxKQEiYI7 — sar loves camila (@bippitycabello) March 5, 2023

Camila Cabello at Lele Pons’ wedding in Miami, Florida. pic.twitter.com/vkaZKYzyHG — Pop Faction (@PopFactions) March 5, 2023