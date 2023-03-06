Lele Pons -Guaynaa
Entertainment

Lele Pons and Guaynaa get married with celebrity-filled wedding party

By Pragativadi News Service
19

 

Miami: Lele Pons and Guaynaa got married on Saturday, March 4 in a beautiful Miami wedding. The couple was surrounded by friends and family, which included quite a few big names.

Pons’ bridesmaids included Brazilian singer Anitta, Paris Hilton, Hannah Stocking, Kimberly Loaiza, and Nicole Garcia, as well as Isadora Figueroa and Isabela Grutman.

As for Guaynaa, his groomsmen included YouTuber Twan Kuyper, Colombian singer Sebastian Yatra, Mau Montaner, and Ricky Montaner, as well as Lorenzo Figueroa, Manuel Turizo, and Julian Turizo.

Other celebrities in attendance included Becky G, Camila Cabello, Tana Mongeau, Steve Aoki, Diplo, Logan Paul, Winnie Harlow, Natti Natasha, Calle y Poché, Domelipa, Natalia Jiménez, Jonathan Cheban, Montana Tucker and several more.

 

Pragativadi News Service 18412 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking