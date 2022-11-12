Leica Leitz Phone 2 Launched With Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC: More Details Here

New Delhi: German camera brand Leica has announced its second smartphone Leitz Phone 2 in Japan. Leica released the Leitz Phone 1—its first smartphone bearing its brand—in Japan last year in collaboration with Sharp and SoftBank.

Leica Leitz Phone 2 Price

Leica Leitz Phone 2 is priced at JPY 225,360 (roughly Rs 1,28,000) for the sole 12GB/512GB model. The Leitz Phone 2 comes in a single Leica White colour and is set to go on sale from November 18. However, there is no information about Leica’s latest smartphone outside Japan.

Leica Leitz Phone 2 specifications

It packs sharp corners and ridged edges. A predominantly white colorway makes the red Leica logo really stand out, too. Above that logo sits a dominating camera hump housing a 47.2MP 1-inch sensor fronted by an f/1.9 aperture 19mm lens. There’s also a 1.9MP portrait sensor accompanying it. The Leitz Phone 2’s camera housing includes a metal lens cap for both style and protection.

Core specs impress, too. There’s a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC powering the entire package with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of expandable storage playing support. A 5,000mAh battery keeps a 6.6-inch 240Hz display alive with a 2,730 x 1,260 resolution.

Those concerned with Android updates will have to settle for Android 12 for now.